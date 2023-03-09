Moonbeam Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $222.91 million and $6.46 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00071205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00049789 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000274 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00023853 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000942 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 585,612,939 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.