Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $223.50 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 585,547,262 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

