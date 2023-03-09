MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48-1.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion. MongoDB also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.96-$1.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.22.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Up 2.3 %

MDB opened at $228.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $471.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $7,874,824.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,045,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.