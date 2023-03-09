Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.33

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 50832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Moneta Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$139.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Moneta Gold

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

