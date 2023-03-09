Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 889,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,157,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

MNTV has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Momentive Global in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Momentive Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $104,480.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $104,480.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $45,768.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,162 shares of company stock valued at $254,516 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Momentive Global by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

