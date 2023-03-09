Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 889,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,157,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MNTV has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Momentive Global in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Momentive Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.
Momentive Global Trading Up 8.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at Momentive Global
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentive Global
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Momentive Global by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.
Momentive Global Company Profile
Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Momentive Global (MNTV)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.