Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,145,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141,406 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.67% of Molina Healthcare worth $707,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $307.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.64.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $269.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.44.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

