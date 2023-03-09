MOBLAND Self Reported Market Cap Hits $104.94 Million (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and $200,601.92 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBLAND token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND launched on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

MOBLAND Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

