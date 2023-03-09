Mizuho Increases Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $27.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EPRT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.39.

Shares of EPRT opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,614 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

