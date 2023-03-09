Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.30

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 59284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on MFG. StockNews.com lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61.
Institutional Trading of Mizuho Financial Group
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
