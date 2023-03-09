Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.30

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 59284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFG. StockNews.com lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 281,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,863 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 45,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

