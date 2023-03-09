MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) EVP Sells $56,966.58 in Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 172,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $56,966.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,502,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,953.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MiX Telematics Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE MIXT traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 76,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,993. MiX Telematics Limited has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.77. The company has a market cap of $192.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIXT. Raymond James cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 42,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

