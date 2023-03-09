Minerva Neurosciences’ (NERV) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 341.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.81. 14,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,758. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $9.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

