Minerva Neurosciences’ (NERV) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 341.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:NERV traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.81. 14,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,758. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $9.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.07.
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
