Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.70

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 108117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLYS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,867,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,875,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,218,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,489,696. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,867,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,875,664. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,568,750 shares of company stock worth $25,100,000 over the last three months.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

