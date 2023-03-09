Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Director Rocky Motwani Acquires 822 Shares

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) Director Rocky Motwani bought 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $49,994.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of MTX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.87. 136,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,393. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $73.57.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 389.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Sidoti lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.
Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.
