Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Director Rocky Motwani Acquires 822 Shares

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) Director Rocky Motwani bought 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $49,994.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MTX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.87. 136,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,393. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $73.57.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 389.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sidoti lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.