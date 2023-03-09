MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.23

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $2.34. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 15,901 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MIND C.T.I. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

MIND C.T.I. Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23.

MIND C.T.I. Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIND C.T.I.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. MIND C.T.I.’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MIND C.T.I. by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 182.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 32.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

