Mina 24-Hour Volume Tops $37.42 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $622.12 million and $37.42 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003324 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.00428344 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,285.48 or 0.28953259 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,010,417,933 coins and its circulating supply is 861,975,453 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,010,386,252.8400393 with 861,648,945.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.70998546 USD and is down -4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $35,805,388.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

