MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Shares Down 1.9%

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Rating) fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.86 and last traded at $37.87. 4,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 2,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.
MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85.
