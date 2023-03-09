MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Trading Up 0.8%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.95. Approximately 4,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 43,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.