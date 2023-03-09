Michael Paul North Sells 5,908 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AMED stock opened at $84.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average of $95.64. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.30 and a 12-month high of $179.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,633,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,461,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after buying an additional 386,411 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 572,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after buying an additional 357,598 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after buying an additional 329,891 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

