Michael Landsittel Sells 3,007 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) CFO Michael Landsittel sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $137,359.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,530.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth $20,991,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at $381,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth about $11,459,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 47.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

