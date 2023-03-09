Michael Edward Manna Purchases 2,500 Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) CEO Michael Edward Manna acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,365. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Edward Manna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Michael Edward Manna acquired 5,071 shares of Ultralife stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $20,943.23.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Michael Edward Manna acquired 200 shares of Ultralife stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $782.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Michael Edward Manna bought 2,009 shares of Ultralife stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $8,518.16.

Ultralife stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Ultralife Co. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ultralife by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 544,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 58,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 25.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

