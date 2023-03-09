Michael A. Gaul Acquires 8,000 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) COO Michael A. Gaul acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $46,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,150 shares in the company, valued at $422,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Beyond Air Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XAIR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 154,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,844. Beyond Air, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $177.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Beyond Air by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Air by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

Featured Articles

