MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 900,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,635 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.11% of MetLife worth $54,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $244,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in MetLife by 90.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 152,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 72,468 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $18,536,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 6.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 90.7% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE MET traded down $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $65.31. 2,704,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average of $70.15. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,603 shares of company stock worth $3,348,193 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

