Metahero Trading Down 12.4% This Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Metahero has a market cap of $21.95 million and approximately $741,746.54 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.32 or 0.01373649 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012720 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032370 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.23 or 0.01683071 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

According to CryptoCompare, "HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO."

