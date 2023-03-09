Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $23.32 million and approximately $729,697.56 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

