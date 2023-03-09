Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 68,351 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,017,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,351 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $88,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.32.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,396,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,620,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.16. The stock has a market cap of $452.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.