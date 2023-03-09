Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,236,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,287 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $44,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $44.54. 1,001,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,685,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

