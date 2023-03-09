Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,385 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $34,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,602. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.11. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $51.29.

