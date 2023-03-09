Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $59.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,516 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.10% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $59,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VIG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.02. 207,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,307. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.