Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $201.56 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,832 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.68% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $201,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,468 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.62. 209,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,742. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $111.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.23.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

