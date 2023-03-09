Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 48,444 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 48,444 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $40,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.08. 2,324,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,802,172. The stock has a market cap of $225.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.