Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,416,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693,033 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.85% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $120,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 483,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 556,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 153,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock remained flat at $25.48 during trading on Thursday. 92,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,303. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $28.32.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

