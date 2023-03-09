Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 6,160 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,171,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $200.90. The stock had a trading volume of 436,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,501. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The firm has a market cap of $275.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

