Menlo Advisors LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Menlo Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 5.9% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,726,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,619. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $187.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.92 and its 200-day moving average is $164.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

