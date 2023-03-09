Menlo Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Menlo Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Royce Value Trust makes up 1.6% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 78,783 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 965,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 70,907 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 660,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 440,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RVT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 81,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,560. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

