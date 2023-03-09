McLaren Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:MLAIU) Trading Up 0%

Shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAIU – Get Rating) were up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.92 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19.

About McLaren Technology Acquisition

(Get Rating)

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

Featured Articles

