McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,845 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises about 0.9% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.24% of McKesson worth $114,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

McKesson Trading Down 1.0 %

MCK traded down $3.22 on Thursday, hitting $335.06. 265,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,140. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $273.08 and a one year high of $401.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

