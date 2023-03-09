McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Castellan Group

Castellan Group cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 2.9% of Castellan Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $2.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $335.59. 223,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,968. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.72. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $273.08 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

