McEwen Mining (MUX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of MUX stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.17. 119,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,068. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a market cap of $340.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McEwen Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 37.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 47.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 38,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 99,357 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McEwen Mining Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

