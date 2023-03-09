Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Trading 6% Higher

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 35,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 81,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
Mawson Gold Stock Down 4.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.
Mawson Gold Company Profile
Mawson Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of precious metal properties. It focuses on the gold mineralization at Rajapalot project and the mafic-hosted Rompas gold-uranium vein-style project. The company was founded by Mark Stephen Saxon on March 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
