Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Trading 6% Higher

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 35,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 81,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Mawson Gold Stock Down 4.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mawson Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of precious metal properties. It focuses on the gold mineralization at Rajapalot project and the mafic-hosted Rompas gold-uranium vein-style project. The company was founded by Mark Stephen Saxon on March 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.