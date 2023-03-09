Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO Sells $102,845.03 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $102,845.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 868,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Matterport Stock Performance
Shares of MTTR opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.
About Matterport
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
