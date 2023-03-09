Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO Sells $102,845.03 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $102,845.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 868,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of MTTR opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

About Matterport

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,906,000 after purchasing an additional 775,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matterport by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,166,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,061,000 after acquiring an additional 261,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Matterport by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,757,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 197,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,301,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after buying an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,244,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 471,308 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

