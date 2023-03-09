Mattel’s (MAT) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

MAT traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,675. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. Mattel has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 173.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 74.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

