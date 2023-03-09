Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $76,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,238,920,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,167,420,000 after acquiring an additional 137,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,062,000 after purchasing an additional 188,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $359.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

