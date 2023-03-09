Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.09

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.09 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 41.16 ($0.49). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 41.16 ($0.49), with a volume of 2,025,786 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 44.40 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.42) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.90) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 52.10 ($0.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of £262.31 million, a PE ratio of 185.18, a PEG ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 39.08.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2022, the company operated 1,468 pubs. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

