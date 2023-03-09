Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Trading 6.4% Higher

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 9,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 370% from the average session volume of 2,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Marketing Alliance Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter.

About Marketing Alliance

The Marketing Alliance, Inc engages in the distribution of insurance products. It offers life insurance, annuities, long term insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement. The firm also provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in St.

