Mark Edward Doerr Sells 72,785 Shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) Stock

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) CEO Mark Edward Doerr sold 72,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $22,563.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,497.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Edward Doerr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Mark Edward Doerr sold 20,773 shares of MedAvail stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $6,855.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDVL opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.68. MedAvail Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 1st quarter valued at $5,572,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MedAvail by 148.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 134,315 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in MedAvail in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MedAvail during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MedAvail during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of MedAvail from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solution. It operates through the Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology segments. The Retail Pharmacy Services segment comprises the MedAvail Pharmacy Inc and does business under the trade name SpotRx Pharmacy.

