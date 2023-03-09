Mark Bernhard Purchases 10,000 Shares of Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Stock

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP – Get Rating) insider Mark Bernhard acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$66.30 ($44.50) per share, with a total value of A$663,000.00 ($444,966.44).

Bapcor Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.29.

Get Bapcor alerts:

Bapcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Bapcor’s previous Interim dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 26th. Bapcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Bapcor Company Profile

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes vehicle parts, accessories, automotive equipment, and services and solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Bapcor Trade, Bapcor Specialist Wholesale, Bapcor Retail, and Bapcor NZ. The Bapcor Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops for the service and repair of passenger and commercial vehicles; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment, including the servicing of the equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bapcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bapcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.