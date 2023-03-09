Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.22

Shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as high as $13.74. Marine Products shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 12,746 shares traded.
Marine Products Stock Down 2.5 %
The company has a market cap of $454.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25.
Marine Products Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.
Marine Products Company Profile
Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
