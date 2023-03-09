Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.22

Shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPXGet Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as high as $13.74. Marine Products shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 12,746 shares traded.

Marine Products Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $454.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 532.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 107.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 94.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 582.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

