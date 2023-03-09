Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.69. 11,602,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 34,898,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Trading Down 11.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $642.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 5.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,080.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 70,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,080.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 95,000 shares of company stock worth $429,000 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 297.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $4,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 978,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 954,370 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $2,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.