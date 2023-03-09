Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Trading Down 8.6%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$24.52 and last traded at C$25.52. 214,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 181,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Down 7.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.96.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.