Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,161 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.92. 389,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,746. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $105.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.